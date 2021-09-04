Sports World: Ronaldo to wear No. 7 again at United

Ronaldo to wear No. 7 again at United

LONDON • Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United's iconic No. 7 again after Edinson Cavani agreed to surrender the shirt.

Cavani will now swop to 21 - the number he wears for Uruguay - so Ronaldo can reclaim his old jersey, which he wore from 2003 to 2009.

The Portuguese, who sealed his dream return to Old Trafford this week, thanked his teammate and fellow striker for the "incredible gesture".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vaccination, negative test to run in Boston

•NEW YORK • Boston Marathon participants will need to provide proof of vaccination or produce a negative Covid-19 test in order to run in the race, organisers said on Thursday.

Organisers previously said the Oct 11 race will be limited to 20,000 entrants, or about 33 per cent below the typical number of runners, in a bid to allow greater social distancing.

The marathon, which is usually held in April, had been held annually since 1897 until it was cancelled for the first time last year because of the crisis.

REUTERS

Unvaccinated players face strict protocols

NEW YORK • Unvaccinated National Basketball Association (NBA) players will likely face a slew of strict Covid-19 protocols this season, including using lockers "as far away as possible" from their vaccinated team-mates and following different guidelines for meals, travel and testing, according to an ESPN report on Thursday.

While vaccinated players will be tested only if they are symptomatic or exposed to a confirmed positive case, unvaccinated players will be tested on all game and practice days.

They sometimes could be tested twice on game days, and face quarantine for seven days if they are deemed a close contact to a positive case.

REUTERS