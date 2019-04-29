Sports World: Ronaldo hits 600-goal milestone in draw

Ronaldo hits 600-goal milestone in draw

ROME • Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 600th goal of his club career to earn Italian champions Juventus a 1-1 draw away to Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.

The Turin club trailed early to a wonder strike from Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan. However, Ronaldo equalised in the second half to hit 20 league goals for the season, moving within two of Serie A's leading scorer, Fabio Quagliarella of Sampdoria.

Inter remain third on 62 points, four ahead of Roma, while Juventus moved up to 88 points.

REUTERS

Two pairs tied at the top at Zurich Classic

NEW YORK • Spain's Jon Rahm sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to give himself and American partner Ryan Palmer a share of the lead after Saturday's third round of the US PGA Tour's Zurich Classic.

Rahm and Palmer fired an eight-under 64 to match Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax (62) atop the leaderboard on 23-under 193 after 54 holes at the TPC of Louisiana course near New Orleans. The unique pairs event features four-ball (best ball) first and third rounds and foursomes (alternate shot) in the second and final rounds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Triple-bogey fails to derail leader Lee

LOS ANGELES • Australia's Minjee Lee shook off a triple-bogey to finish with a four-under 67 on Saturday and maintain a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Los Angeles Open.

Lee, 22, had a triple-bogey on the third hole but countered that with seven birdies at the Wilshire Country Club course for an 11-under 202 total and a one-stroke lead over Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen (67). South Korea's Park In-bee (68) is third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Williams' title defence ends in second round

LONDON • Mark Williams refused to blame health problems as his defence of the World Snooker Championship title ended with a 13-9 defeat by David Gilbert on Saturday.

Welsh cueman Williams, who won a third world title last year, took himself to hospital after complaining of chest pains following Friday's opening session in this second-round match at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Earlier, Williams' fellow three-time world champion Mark Selby suffered a surprise 13-10 loss to taxi driver Gary Wilson.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE