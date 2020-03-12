Sports World: Ronaldinho's bail request turned down

Ronaldinho's bail request turned down

ASUNCION • Brazil great Ronaldinho will remain in pre-trial detention in Paraguay after being refused bail or house arrest on accusations of entering the country with a fake passport.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla cited the seriousness of the case and the discovery of new evidence, as well as the involvement of public officials and entrepreneurs who helped the former Barcelona forward and his brother get into Paraguay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Matildas seal Olympic spot with Vietnam win

HONG KONG • Australia sealed their place in the Tokyo Olympics women's football tournament yesterday after a 2-1 away win over Vietnam for a 7-1 aggregate victory.

The Matildas join hosts Japan at the 12-team Olympic tournament during the summer, along with the winners of the play-off between South Korea and China, which will be held in June.

REUTERS

Adidas, Puma warn of huge China sales drop

BERLIN • German sportswear makers Adidas and Puma yesterday warned of a major decline in sales in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Adidas, who make almost a third of their global sales in Asia, said it expected first-quarter sales to drop by up to €1 billion (S$1.57 billion) in greater China and operating profit to decline by €400 million to €500 million.

REUTERS

Probe reveals death of horses on wet tracks

LOS ANGELES • Illegal medications did not play a part in the deaths of 23 racehorses at Santa Anita Park, but 39 per cent of the fatalities were on track surfaces affected by wet weather, the California Horse Racing Board said in a report released on Tuesday night.

The investigation, which was conducted by veterinarians, scientists and the board's staff, also found no evidence of any "animal welfare violations".

REUTERS