Sports World: Roma sign Chelsea striker Abraham

Roma sign Chelsea striker Abraham

LONDON • Roma have signed striker Tammy Abraham from Premier League team Chelsea on a five-year deal for £34 million (S$63.7 million), the Italian Serie A club said yesterday.

The 23-year-old England international decided to move to Italy in search of more game time following Chelsea's record move for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. The Blues inserted a buy-back clause of £68 million for their academy product, which will kick in the summer of 2023.

REUTERS

Lloyd calls time on US football career

LOS ANGELES • Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd said on Monday she will retire from the United States national football team later this year.

A two-time Fifa Women's Player of the Year, the 39-year-old will bow out after a series of friendlies in the fall.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kefu recovering well after violent attack

BRISBANE • Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has had surgery and is recovering after suffering injuries in a violent attack, his daughter said yesterday.

The former Wallaby was stabbed during the home invasion, which police believed was a burglary gone wrong.

REUTERS