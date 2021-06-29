Sports World: Rohler will not defend javelin gold

Rohler will not defend javelin gold

BERLIN • Defending men's javelin champion Thomas Rohler has pulled out of competing at the Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, the German confirmed yesterday.

Calling it an "incredibly difficult" decision, the 29-year-old European champion said he had to pull out for the sake of prolonging his career with an eye on "competing at the top level for a few more years".

Germany still have an Olympic gold medal prospect in the shape of 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rio rugby finalists in same group in Tokyo

TOKYO • Olympic men's rugby sevens champions Fiji and silver medallists Britain have been grouped with hosts Japan and debutants Canada at the Tokyo Games, World Rugby said yesterday.

Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand face Australia in Pool A, which also features Argentina and South Korea. South Africa, who won bronze in 2016, are in Pool C with the United States, Kenya and Ireland. The event, which made its debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, will be held from July 26-31 at the Tokyo Stadium.

REUTERS

Biles books Olympic ticket with victory

ST LOUIS • Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles secured her ticket to the Tokyo Games after finishing first as the United States Olympic gymnastics trials concluded on Sunday.

Sunisa Lee, who finished second to Biles in the all-around at the nationals, also clinched a spot on the team after finishing second. Rounding out the gold medal favourite team for Tokyo were Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, 18, who finished third. MyKayla Skinner picked up an individual quota spot, alongside Jade Carey.

REUTERS