Sports World: Rodriguez outpoints Waterson at UFC event

Rodriguez outpoints Waterson at UFC event

LAS VEGAS • Brazil's Marina Rodriguez emerged with a unanimous-decision victory over American Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

The final scorecards had Rodriguez winning 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 in their flyweight bout.

In the co-main Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event, last-minute replacement Alex Morono stopped fellow American and welterweight Donald Cerrone via technical knockout.

REUTERS

Westbrook milestone sparks Wizards' OT win

INDIANAPOLIS (Indiana) • Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time National Basketball Association (NBA) record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second left in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

The All-Star finished with 33 points, and also recorded 19 rebounds and 15 assists, both game highs. The Wizards overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

REUTERS

McIlroy two adrift of Mitchell at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE (North Carolina) • Keith Mitchell, chasing his second career PGA title, fired a five-under 66 to seize a two-stroke lead over Ulsterman Rory McIlroy and fellow American Gary Woodland after Saturday's third round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Mitchell's bogey-free round left him on nine-under 204 after 54 holes at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Four-time Major winner McIlroy fired 68 and 2019 US Open champion Woodland shot 70 to finish on 206, one stroke ahead of American Luke List, with Japan's Satoshi Kodaira and American Scott Stallings sharing fifth on 208.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE