Sports World; Robben calls it a day after 12 league titles

Robben calls it a day after 12 league titles

AMSTERDAM • Arjen Robben has retired from football, forgoing the chance for a few more seasons due to his injury problems, he announced on Thursday.

He won 12 league titles in a glittering career, and 96 Netherlands caps, including playing in the 2010 World Cup final in Johannesburg. He won eight titles with Bayern Munich, where his contract ended last month; two at Chelsea and one each at PSV Eindhoven and Real Madrid.

REUTERS

Hougang miss chance to close gap in SPL

Hougang United squandered the chance to make up ground in their pursuit of Singapore Premier League leaders Brunei DPMM, after drawing 2-2 with Geylang International last night.

A double by Geylang forward Fareez Farhan in the third and 38th minutes was sandwiched by Fazrul Nawaz's 15th-minute goal for Hougang.

Hafiz Sujad then grabbed the equaliser in the 63rd minute at Our Tampines Hub with a heavily deflected effort, but the Cheetahs were not able to find a winner.

Hougang remain third in the league on 23 points, seven behind DPMM.