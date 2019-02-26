Sports World: Ridhwan gets Leon bout in Manila

Ridhwan gets Leon bout in Manila

Singapore boxer Muhamad Ridhwan will take on Filipino Cris Leon in the Rising Stars event in the Philippines on March 23.

The event in Manila is co-promoted by Ringstar and Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions.

The bout was pencilled in after Ringstar had announced the postponement of Ridhwan's World Boxing Council silver featherweight title bout against Paulus Ambunda, originally slated for March 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Bale sulks after saving Real

MADRID • Gareth Bale came off the bench to score a controversial winning penalty, sealing a 2-1 win against Levante on Sunday, but his refusal to celebrate hinted that all may not be well again at Real Madrid.

However, coach Santiago Solari claimed the Wales forward was free "to celebrate how he wants as long as we win".

The spot kick in the LaLiga game was awarded despite the Video Assistant Referee exposing Real midfielder Casemiro's dive.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Serena cartoon not racist

MELBOURNE • A cartoon published in The Herald Sun that depicted Serena Williams having a temper tantrum at last year's US Open was not racist, Australia's media watchdog said yesterday.

The caricature of the American - with exaggerated lips and tongue - was widely condemned.

But the Australian Press Council ruled that Mark Knight's cartoon did not breach its standards of practice.

REUTERS