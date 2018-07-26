Sports World: Richarlison joins Everton in $72m deal

Richarlison joins Everton in $72m deal

LONDON • Everton have signed Brazilian forward Richarlison from fellow Premier League outfit Watford after manager Marco Silva returned to his former football club for his first purchase of the transfer window.

The financial terms were not disclosed but British media said Everton paid about £40 million (S$72 million) for the 21-year-old who has penned a five-year contract.

REUTERS

Barca snatch Malcom from Roma's clutches

MADRID • Barcelona have swooped to sign Brazilian forward Malcom on a five-year deal from Bordeaux for an initial €41 million (S$65 million) in a surprise move after Roma had struck a deal with the French football club.

The 21-year-old was set to join the Italian side this week but media reports in Spain and Italy said Spanish champions Barca's 11th-hour offer had changed Malcom's mind and he has become their third signing of the transfer window.

REUTERS

Alaphilippe powers to Tour win at 16th stage

PARIS • Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, of the Quick Step team, soloed to victory on a drama-filled Tour de France 16th stage on Tuesday after capitalising on a late crash by Britain's Adam Yates (Mitchelton).

Climbing specialist Alaphilippe, claiming his second stage win of the 105th edition, finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of a small group of chasers on the first of four days in the Pyrenees.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Love commits to Cavs in long-term deal

LOS ANGELES • Kevin Love has signed a new long-term contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the National Basketball Association franchise looks to the future following the departure of LeBron James, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers said in a statement Love had signed a multi-year contract. Reports said the extension was worth US$120 million (S$163 million) over four years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russian Youzhny set to end tennis career

ATLANTA • Veteran Russian tennis player Mikhail Youzhny, 36, said on Tuesday that he would retire from the ATP Tour following the St Petersburg Open in mid-September.

The 10-time ATP singles title winner, who was ranked as high as world No. 8 in 2008, said he is looking forward to competing in a final Grand Slam at the US Open late next month.

He also won the Davis Cup with Russia in 2002 and 2006.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE