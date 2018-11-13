Sports World: Ribery in bust-up with French TV pundit

Ribery in bust-up with French TV pundit

MUNICH • Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery allegedly slapped French TV pundit Patrick Guillou after his side's 3-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund, Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

It quoted witnesses as saying the bust-up took place between the former France international and Guillou, who works for the beIN Sports channel, on Bayern's team bus after Saturday's Bundesliga match.

The German daily said Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also confirmed the incident, which was triggered by Guillou's negative comments about Ribery, who has yet to score in 15 games this season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Harden leads Rockets to first home win

HOUSTON • James Harden scored a game-high 40 points, as the Houston Rockets won on their home floor for the first time this National Basketball Association season by beating the Indiana Pacers 115-103 on Sunday.

The Rockets, last in the league in field-goal percentage, shot 36 for 74 (48.6 per cent) and converted a season-high 20 three-pointers.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana, who lost to Houston for the second time in six days, with 22 points.

REUTERS

New athletics world ranking put on hold

LONDON • The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will continue to use qualifying standards, and not a new world rankings system, for next year's World Championships in Doha, Qatar, it said on Sunday.

Feedback from athletes and members of the track and field community led to the decision to delay implementation of the ranking system, the IAAF added.

REUTERS

Kuchar hangs on for first title in four years

MEXICO CITY • Matt Kuchar survived a late scare to clinch his first title in four years on Sunday, with a one-shot win at the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Classic in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen.

The American golfer, who had started the final round with a four-stroke lead, squeezed home after posting a two-under 69 for a 22-under 262 total, ahead of New Zealand's Danny Lee (65).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korean curling team hit out at coach abuse

SEOUL • The South Korean curling team, who became a media sensation with their unlikely run to this year's Winter Olympics final, have accused their coaches of exploitation and verbal abuse as their sporting dreams turn sour.

The "Garlic Girls" shot to fame in Pyeongchang, but just months after becoming the first Asian curlers to claim the silver medal, the quintet told reporters they are now "miserable" and in a "desperate situation", having been subjected to "countless cases of verbal abuse".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE