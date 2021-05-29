Sports World : Reds to sign Leipzig defender Konate

Reds to sign Leipzig defender Konate

LONDON • Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign France Under-21 international Ibrahima Konate from German side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The centre-back, 22, will join the Reds on July 1 once his work permit application is approved and medical examination is completed.

Financial details of the transfer were not revealed but British media reported Liverpool triggered his €41 million (S$66 million) release clause.

Giggs' trial for assault on ex-girlfriend in Jan

LONDON • Wales manager and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs will face trial on Jan 24 next year at Manchester Crown Court over deliberately headbutting his former girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

It is alleged that Giggs, who will not take charge of Wales at Euro 2000 because of the case, assaulted Kate Greville and her sister Emma on Nov 1 last year.

Old Lady dump Pirlo, reunite with Allegri

TURIN • Massimiliano Allegri returned to coach Juventus yesterday after Andrea Pirlo was sacked after a single season in charge, the club said.

"Welcome back home, Max!" Juventus said in a tweet to announce the re-appointment of the coach who won five Serie A titles with the Turin-based club from 2014 to 2019.

Appointed last summer despite having no experience in the dugout, he could lead Juventus to only fourth place this term, after nine straight Scudetti.

Barca won't apologise for Super League plan

BARCELONA • Barcelona will not apologise for their role in creating the failed European Super League and will appeal against any punishment from Uefa by going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, president Joan Laporta said yesterday.

Laporta yesterday hit back at Uefa, who have moved to discipline his club, Real Madrid and Juventus for refusing to stand down, saying he told president Aleksander Ceferin "that we aren't going to say sorry and we don't plan on paying any sanction". REUTERS

Inzaghi set to succeed Conte at champs Inter

ROME • Simone Inzaghi yesterday said he is leaving his role as Lazio coach as he prepares to take over from Antonio Conte, who agreed to a mutual termination of his contract at Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Sky Italia reported that former Italy striker Inzaghi, who guided Lazio to sixth place and a Europa League spot, has agreed a two-year deal with Inter.

Spieth, Garcia fire 63s to co-lead at Colonial

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia, both past champions at Colonial Country Club, finished the first day of the Charles Schwab Challenge tied atop the leaderboard after firing bogey-free rounds on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

The pair shot first-round 63s to earn a two-stroke advantage over the rest of the field, with Jason Kokrak and Eric Compton joint-third after shooting five-under 65.

