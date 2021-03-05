Sports World: Reds, Leipzig heading back to Budapest

Reds, Leipzig heading back to Budapest

LONDON • Liverpool will return to Budapest to play RB Leipzig in their Champions League last-16, second-leg match due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Britain and Germany, Uefa said yesterday.

Liverpool, who beat Leipzig 2-0 in the "away" first leg on Feb 16 in Hungary, will play the "home" second leg at the Puskas Arena next Wednesday.

REUTERS

La Liga quartet to fork out back taxes

MADRID • Barcelona, Real Madrid, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao will have to pay millions of euros in back taxes, Europe's top court said yesterday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld the 2016 ruling by the European Commission, with the four La Liga clubs ordered to pay up to €5 million (S$8 million) each in back taxes.

REUTERS

Barcelona rally to reach King's Cup final

BARCELONA • Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman praised his side for their never-say-die attitude after they reached the King's Cup final with a 3-0 win after extra time over Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Catalans lost the first leg 2-0 but Ousmane Dembele, Gerard Pique and Martin Braithwaite completed the comeback.

They will face either Levante or Athletic Bilbao in the final on April 17.

REUTERS

Fury-Joshua fight a done deal: Arum

NEW YORK • Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight this year with "no more issues" to prevent the all-British heavyweight unification boxing bout from taking place, promoter Bob Arum said on Wednesday.

While Fury last week blamed delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic for the hold-up, the 89-year-old Arum said both camps are ready to put pen to paper.

REUTERS