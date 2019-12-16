Sports World: Reds handed Mexican test in Club World Cup

Reds handed Mexican test in Club World Cup

DOHA • European champions Liverpool will play Concacaf champions Monterrey in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

The Mexican side held on for a 3-2 win over Qatari outfit Al Sadd, who scored through Baghdad Bounedjah and Abdelkarim Hassan on Saturday night.

Leonel Vangioni, Rogelio Funes and Carlos Rodriguez found the net for Monterrey. In the other semi-final, South American champions Flamengo will take on Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Crawford recovers to KO opponent and keep belt

NEW YORK • Terence Crawford survived an early scare to retain his World Boxing Organisation welterweight title on Saturday night, after knocking out Egidijus Kavaliauskas at Madison Square Garden.

The American, who improved to 36-0 with 27 KOs, fell to the canvas in the third round before finding his rhythm in the fifth, knocking the Lithuanian down once in the seventh, and twice in his ninth and final round.

Crawford later claimed the bout swung his way after he "let my hands go" and indicated his interest in fighting compatriot and former two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter next.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tierney out for 3 months with busted shoulder

LONDON • Arsenal yesterday confirmed defender Kieran Tierney faces around three months on the sidelines after suffering a dislocated shoulder in last Monday's Premier League 3-1 win at West Ham.

The Scotland international, who joined for £25 million (S$45.2 million) from Celtic in August, has had a blighted start to his Arsenal career, making his first start in late September due to a double hernia operation.

Tierney will undergo surgery this week.

REUTERS