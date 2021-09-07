Sports World: Reds aiming to evacuate Keita after Guinea coup

Reds aiming to evacuate Keita after Guinea coup

LONDON • Liverpool are in touch with the authorities to safely bring back midfielder Naby Keita following a military coup in his homeland of Guinea, the club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old was set to play in their World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Conakry on Sunday when the game was called off, after a group of soldiers reportedly ousted President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government.

Morocco's squad, including four English Premier League players and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi, have since been evacuated.

Roglic third to complete Vuelta hat-trick

MADRID • Slovenia's Primoz Roglic sealed a third successive Vuelta a Espana title after wrapping up the final time-trial stage on Sunday.

He becomes the third rider to have won the prestigious race, one of cycling's three Grand Tours, three times in a row after Tony Rominger of Switzerland (1992-94) and Spain's Roberto Heras (2003-05).

Roglic, who won the Olympic gold medal in the individual time trial at the Tokyo Games, finished ahead of Spanish runner-up Enric Mas and Australian Jack Haig.

Slight edge for Solheim Cup holders Europe

TOLEDO (Ohio) • Europe withstood a United States surge in the morning foursomes, winning two four-ball matches and halving another on Sunday to take a two-point lead into yesterday's decisive 12 singles matches in the Solheim Cup.

The defending champions led 9-7 in points at Inverness Club. Europe need 14 points to retain the cup, while the Americans need to reach 141/2 points to win.

