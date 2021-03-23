Sports World: Recovering Serena pulls out of Miami Open

Recovering Serena pulls out of Miami Open

MIAMI • Serena Williams on Sunday withdrew from the Miami Open, where she has won eight times, to focus on her recovery from oral surgery.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who lives in Florida, joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among other stars to skip the event, which began yesterday with qualifying rounds. With the 39-year-old absent, the women's field is led by world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Japan's second-ranked Naomi Osaka, who recently won the Australian Open.

This year's event takes place against a backdrop of declining Covid-19 cases in the United States as the vaccine roll-out gathers pace.

Messi plays record 768th game in Barca win

SAN SEBASTIAN • Lionel Messi celebrated becoming Barcelona's record appearance maker with 768 games for the club by scoring twice in a 6-1 win at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 37th minute followed by a brace from right-back Sergino Dest. Second-half strikes from Messi and Ousmane Dembele sealed the win while Ander Barrenetxea scored for the hosts.

Messi's double puts him on 23 goals in the league and top of the charts, four ahead of Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez.

The victory took the Catalans above Real Madrid into second place in the standings on 62 points, four behind leaders Atletico with 10 games left to play.

Japanese fans will 'cheer for all' at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO • Japanese fans will "cheer for all athletes" at the Tokyo Olympics, the organisers pledged yesterday, after the unprecedented decision to bar overseas spectators from attending over virus fears.

The International Olympic Committee has reportedly sought limited exemptions for some overseas guests, but the rules are likely to be strict.

Organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto said no decision had yet been made on whether the families of overseas athletes will be allowed to enter Japan. But he added some "essential" overseas volunteers - reportedly about 500 - will be allowed to take part, citing those with "expert knowledge" necessary for the "smooth operation" of the Games.

