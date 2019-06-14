Sports World: Real's revamp continues with Mendy signing

Real's revamp continues with Mendy signing

MADRID • Real Madrid signed French left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon on Wednesday for €48 million (S$74 million) to take the LaLiga club's summer spending to an estimated €300 million as they aim to bounce back from a trophyless 2018-19 season.

The club have also signed Belgium forward Eden Hazard from Chelsea as well as Serbia striker Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Brazilian Rodrygo from Santos and central defender Eder Militao from Porto.

Roma out of ICC due to Europa League matches

ROME • Roma have pulled out of this year's International Champions Cup (ICC) tournament because of their "unforeseen involvement" in the early rounds of Europa League qualifying, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Roma's Europa League second-round qualifiers start on July 25 and clash with the ICC. They had been due to play three games in the United States against Guadalajara, Arsenal and Benfica. Fiorentina will take their place.

Ferrari not appealing Vettel's costly penalty

LONDON • Ferrari will not formally appeal the penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in the Canadian Grand Prix last week, sources said yesterday, but could still seek a review of the decision by presenting fresh evidence.

The deadline for the Formula One team to lodge a formal protest was yesterday evening, 96 hours after the end of the race in Montreal. A Ferrari spokesman said they were still working on collecting evidence, and could not confirm what action was being taken.

Local pros get one more slot at SMBC S'pore Open

An additional spot will be given to local golf pros for next year's SMBC Singapore Open, bringing the total to eight.

A further three positions are reserved for Singaporean amateurs at the US$1 million (S$1.37 million) tournament co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour.