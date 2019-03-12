Sports World: Real win might not save Solari's job

Real win might not save Solari's job

MADRID • Real Madrid got some respite after a harrowing week by beating Real Valladolid 4-1 in La Liga on Sunday, but it could have been Santiago Solari's last game as the club's coach.

Real were knocked out by Barcelona in the semi-finals of the King's Cup before they exited the Champions League last 16 after a 4-1 loss to Ajax Amsterdam. Spanish media has reported that Solari, 42, could be sacked and former Real coach Jose Mourinho is the favourite to take over.

REUTERS

Birmingham fan to be sentenced for punch

LONDON• A Birmingham City fan was set to be sentenced yesterday for his attack on Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish during the English Championship clash on Sunday.

Paul Mitchell, 27, ran onto the pitch just 10 minutes into the match and hit Grealish from behind. He admitted to charges of assault and encroachment onto the pitch. Grealish was unhurt in the attack and went on to score the winning goal for Villa.

DPA

Solid putting earns Molinari 2-stroke win

ORLANDO • Francesco Molinari clinched an unlikely two-stroke victory at golf's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, with a sizzling final-round eight-under 64 and a 12-under 276 total.

The British Open champion enjoyed his "best putting day ever" which he capped off by sinking a 45-foot birdie at the par-four 18th at Bay Hill in Florida.

Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 71 for second place. Defending champion Rory McIlroy carded a 72 to tie for sixth on 280.

REUTERS

Suns end 18-match losing run to Warriors

LOS ANGELES • Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored 37 points, as the Suns snapped an 18-game losing run to the two-time defending National Basketball Association champions Golden State Warriors with a 115-111 victory on Sunday.

The win ended the league's longest active losing streak to one team, which dated back to November 2014.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE