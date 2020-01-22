Sports World: Real sign Reinier, add more Brazilian flair to their squad

Real sign Reinier, add more Brazilian flair to their squad

MADRID • Real Madrid have signed another Brazilian talent in the form of attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus, 18, from Flamengo, the La Liga football club announced on Monday.

Real said in a statement that Reinier, who won the Copa Libertadores with his boyhood club in December, has signed a six-year deal.

He joins compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as the latest exciting South American talent to move to the Spanish capital in the last 18 months.

Tendulkar, Walsh to lead bush-fire charity teams

SYDNEY • Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach star-studded teams in a charity match to raise funds for victims of Australia's bush fires, organisers said yesterday.

The former Test captains are the latest players to come out of retirement for the appeal, joining Australian greats Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke and Shane Watson. India's Tendulkar and Windies fast bowler Walsh will coach teams skippered by Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting.

Mexican Lopez pips Asian duo for Champions victory

MIAMI • Mexico's Gaby Lopez, 26, drained a 20-foot birdie, the seventh sudden-death hole on the par-three 18th, to win the LPGA Tour's winners-only Tournament of Champions on Monday.

A day earlier, she birdied the 18th to force a play-off, on five-under 66 and a 271 total, with Nasa Hataoka (68) and South Korean Park In-bee (72), who was eliminated at the third hole. Darkness halted play at the fifth hole.

Hataoka had an easier 12-footer but the Japanese pushed her effort wide to concede defeat.

