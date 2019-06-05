Sports World: Real pay Eintracht $91m for Serbian striker Jovic

Real pay Eintracht $91m for Serbian striker Jovic

MADRID • Serbia striker Luka Jovic will join Real Madrid on a five-year deal pending a medical check-up, Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt said yesterday.

The 21-year-old, who joined the German side initially on loan in 2017 from Benfica, scored 27 goals in all competitions last season.

According to Sky Sports, the LaLiga side paid £52.4 million (S$90.9 million) for Jovic, with Eintracht sports director Fredi Bobic describing his departure as "a big loss for us".

REUTERS

Lopetegui takes charge at Sevilla

SEVILLE • Sevilla have named Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by both Spain and Real Madrid last year, as their new coach, the LaLiga club said yesterday.

In an official statement, Sevilla, who finished sixth in the league and failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, revealed that the 52-year-old had penned a three-year deal.

Lopetegui will replace fellow Spaniard Joaquin Caparros, who had been in charge of the side on an interim basis since March.

REUTERS

Murray set to partner Lopez in doubles return

LONDON • Andy Murray will return to tennis in two weeks at Queen's, and also with a partner at Wimbledon - but the three-time Grand Slam champion is "very unlikely" to play singles until later in the season, according to a trusted source.

Murray, whose recovery from a second hip operation in January has quickened in the past few weeks, has been seen hitting again in light workouts.

The Scot and Spaniard Feliciano Lopez are set to pair up at the grass-court tournament in London.

THE GUARDIAN

Platini criticises Infantino's credibility

PARIS • The former head of Uefa, Michel Platini, has blasted Fifa president Gianni Infantino ahead of his re-election today, insisting he has "no legitimacy".

In an interview with French daily L'Equipe, the former France great said when the Swiss-Italian was the Uefa secretary-general, "everyone knew that he was always criticising Fifa".

Platini was banned from football activities for four years in 2016 over a two million Swiss francs (S$2.7 million) payment from Fifa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE