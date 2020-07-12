Sports World: Real could win La Liga with victory tomorrow

Real could win La Liga with victory tomorrow

MADRID • Real Madrid could win the La Liga title tomorrow after a routine 2-0 home win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of Spanish football's top-flight title.

Karim Benzema fired in from the spot before Marco Asensio added a second.

After restoring their four-point advantage at the top of the table, the pressure is back on Barcelona (76). If Barca did not win away at Real Valladolid yesterday, Real will clinch the title with two games to spare by beating Granada tomorrow at Los Carmenes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Union plan virus tests so fans can return

BERLIN • Bundesliga side Union Berlin are so keen to see their stadium filled with fans once again that they are prepared to pay for coronavirus tests for all staff and 22,012 season ticket holders, so that they can safely pack the stands.

By mass testing, the club could ensure that only people who are not carrying the virus come into contact with each other. Fans would have to show a ticket and a negative test result less than 24 hours old to enter.

REUTERS

Morikawa's 66 gives him 3-stroke lead

LOS ANGELES • Collin Morikawa shot a 66 to grab the clubhouse lead on Friday at the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open, in which golfers were playing catch-up all day after being hit by rain storms.

He followed up his first-round seven-under 65 with a six-under second round for a 13-under 131 total and a three-stroke lead over fellow Americans Kevin Streelman (64) and Justin Thomas (66) in Dublin, Ohio.

Rain, wind and lightning led to two suspensions that lasted over an hour each at the Muirfield Village Golf Club course. The second round was completed yesterday morning with no change in the leaderboard.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

World champ skater van Ruijven, 27, dies

PARIS • World champion short-track speed skater Lara van Ruijven died on Friday at the age of 27 after a short illness, the International Skating Union (ISU) reported on its website.

She had been in a hospital in Perpignan, France, for two weeks after falling ill during a training camp. She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, placed in a coma and underwent surgery.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE