Sports World: Rashford gets bumper Man United deal

Rashford gets bumper Man United deal

LONDON • Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract with the option to extend a further year, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported he would earn around £300,000 (S$513,840) per week as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to build his attack around the academy graduate.

Rashford, who finished last season with 13 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions, called it a "privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt", before thanking Solskjaer and the backroom staff for their help in making him a better player.

REUTERS

Semenya won't race if IAAF wins court case

LOS ANGELES • Caster Semenya said on Sunday she will not take part in this year's World Championships if she loses her legal battle with the IAAF, athletics' governing body, over new rules governing testosterone levels in female athletes.

The two-time Olympic champion extended her four-year unbeaten streak in the 800m after cruising to victory in 1min 55.7sec at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting at Stanford University.

Afterwards, the South African confirmed there was no chance of her racing in Qatar if she is not allowed to run in the pet event, but vowed to keep up her legal battle against the IAAF, likening her fight to "a war".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lashley powers to maiden PGA victory

DETROIT • Nate Lashley completed a fairy-tale week by clinching an emphatic six-stroke triumph over fellow American Doc Redman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday.

Lashley, the final player to get into the field after several late withdrawals, was never seriously challenged in the final round after starting the day with a six-shot lead.

He carded a two-under 70 and a total of 25-under 263 at the Detroit Golf Club for his first PGA Tour victory in his 33rd career start, earning his spot at the July 18-21 British Open at Royal Portrush and next year's Masters at Augusta National.

REUTERS