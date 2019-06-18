Sports World: Raptors coach to lead Canada at World Cup

Raptors coach to lead Canada at World Cup

TORONTO • Fresh off leading the Toronto Raptors to their first National Basketball Association title in his rookie year, Nick Nurse confirmed last Sunday that he plans to coach the Canadian national team at the upcoming Basketball World Cup.

Of September's global event in China, the Raptors boss also claimed it was "going to make me a better coach".

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson and Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell are among some of the NBA players who would be available for his Canadian squad.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Team Ineos boss sees Froome cycling again

LONDON • Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford is expecting four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome to return to elite cycling after last week's horror crash at the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Briton suffered multiple fractures, including a broken femur, elbow and rib bones, in a high-speed crash last week and was airlifted to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Although the 34-year-old Froome has been ruled out of this year's Tour de France, Brailsford feels he will not retire from the sport as he is "more likely to really work hard in rehab and push himself really hard" to come back.

REUTERS

Barty to lead Aussies in Perth Fed Cup final

SYDNEY • Perth was yesterday named as the host city for this year's Fed Cup final between Australia and France - the first to be held Down Under in four decades.

The women's team showdown on Nov 9 and 10 will be played at the Perth Arena, Tennis Australia announced.

Recently crowned French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is expected to lead seven-time champions Australia, who last won the title in 1974, in their first home Fed Cup final since 1978.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

2020 Tokyo rowing venue gets thumbs up

TOKYO • International Rowing Federation president Jean-Christophe Rolland last Sunday gave his backing to the newly-opened 2020 Tokyo Olympic venue, the Sea Forest Waterway.

The 2,300m course, built on canals in Tokyo Bay, will host sprint canoeing and also be used for the Paralympics. It is one of just eight new permanent venues built for Tokyo 2020, in addition to 25 existing and 10 temporary venues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE