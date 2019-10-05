Sports World: Rapinoe helps US extend winning streak

Rapinoe helps US extend winning streak

WASHINGTON • Megan Rapinoe returned to international duty for the first time since the Women's World Cup in July and was instrumental in both goals as football world champions United States beat South Korea 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday.

It was coach Jill Ellis' 106th victory as she surpassed Tony DiCicco for most wins at the helm of the four-time world champions.

Allie Long and Mallory Pugh were the scorers as the Americans recorded their 17th straight win.

Correa faces lengthy rehab after 17-hour op

LONDON • Formula Two driver Juan Manuel Correa has spoken publicly for the first time since he suffered severe leg injuries in an accident in Belgium in August that killed French racer Anthoine Hubert.

The Ecuadorian-American underwent 17 hours of surgery in London last Sunday and would be able to leave the hospital in six weeks' time.

However, he will face a year of physical therapy and rehabilitation to try and regain full use of his right leg, with Correa admitting that the recovery of his leg "is still quite uncertain".

