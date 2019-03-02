Sports World: Ranieri's Fulham stint lasted just 4 months

Ranieri's Fulham stint lasted just 4 months

LONDON • Claudio Ranieri's brief spell as manager of Premier League strugglers Fulham ended on Thursday when the Italian was sacked after only four months in charge.

The 67-year-old, who memorably guided Leicester City to the 2016 Premier League title, failed to ignite a Fulham revival after he replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

He was in charge for just 16 league games but won only three, and Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Southampton left the London football club second from bottom, 10 points adrift of safety with 10 matches remaining.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Uefa hands Ramos extra one-game ban

PARIS • Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been handed a two-game suspension by European football's governing body Uefa for deliberately getting himself booked during the Champions League last-16, first-leg tie against Ajax.

Three yellow cards over the course of the competition bring a one-match suspension and Uefa said Ramos had been punished "for clearly receiving a yellow card on purpose", with the aim of being clear for a potential quarter-final tie.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Six-birdie round gives Vegas opening lead

MIAMI • Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas fired six birdies in a six-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead in golf's US PGA Tour Honda Classic.

He was two strokes in front of a quartet on 66 that comprised three former Major champions Ernie Els, Zach Johnson and Lucas Glover, along with Canadian Ben Silverman.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kyrgios braves injury to oust Wawrinka

ACAPULCO • A focused Nick Kyrgios overcame a hand injury, leg cramps and a strong performance from Swiss star Stan Wawrinka to prevail 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 and advance to the semi-finals of tennis' Acapulco International in Mexico on Thursday.

Next up for the Australian is American John Isner, who fired 38 aces to dispatch Kyrgios' compatriot John Millman 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4).

REUTERS