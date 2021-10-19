Sports World: Raducanu to train with Konta's former coach

Raducanu to train with Konta's former coach

LONDON • US Open champion Emma Raducanu will train with Johanna Konta's former coach Esteban Carril this week as the 18-year-old looks for a mentor for the next phase of her career, British media reported.

Raducanu, who won the Flushing Meadows title as a qualifier without dropping a set, announced after the Grand Slam she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson.

She is scheduled to compete in events in Romania and Austria before the end of the season.

REUTERS

Barca's new hope Fati stars in comeback win

BARCELONA • Ansu Fati marked his first start in almost a year by scoring one goal and creating another as Barcelona came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 in La Liga at Nou Camp on Sunday.

Jose Gaya's long-range strike gave the visitors a shock lead after just five minutes. However, Fati levelled the encounter eight minutes later, before he earned a penalty which Memphis Depay converted in the 41st-minute.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho sealed the win, which moved the Catalan giants to seventh in the table on 15 points, five behind league leaders Real Sociedad but with a game in hand.

REUTERS

Police to hold husband of slain athlete for 20 days

NAIROBIA • The Kenyan court yesterday allowed police to hold the husband of long distance runner Agnes Tirop for 20 days over her killing, the KTN News channel reported.

Tirop's husband Ibrahim Rotich was arraigned on suspicion of murder before the court in the Rift Valley town of Iten, close to the home they shared. Police told the court they would use the time to complete investigations and to carry out a mental assessment of the suspect.

REUTERS

Rising Kiwi rugby star Wainui dies in car crash

WELLINGTON • Super Rugby rising star Sean Wainui died in a car crash when his vehicle hit a tree yesterday, plunging New Zealand rugby into mourning.

The 25-year-old represented the Maori All Blacks and the Waikato Chiefs for whom he, in June, scored five tries against the NSW Waratahs, setting a record for the most tries in a match.

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams paid tribute on Twitter saying: "Although I didn't play alongside him, I could always feel his mana (stature) coming up against him as his opposition."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE