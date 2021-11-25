Sports World : Quick-fire goal helps Al Hilal to fourth title

Quick-fire goal helps Al Hilal to fourth title
RIYADH • Nasser Al-Dawsari's 16th-second goal was the fastest in an Asian Champions League final, as Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal beat South Korea's Pohang Steelers 2-0 for a fourth crown on Tuesday.
Both teams were aiming for a record fourth triumph but it was the hosts who made history with Al-Dawsari and Moussa Marega on target in the Saudi capital.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Advocaat quits Iraq after only 3 months
BAGHDAD • Dick Advocaat has resigned as coach of Iraq after failing to secure a single victory in six World Cup qualifiers in his three months in charge.
The 74-year-old, who led the Netherlands in three stints, will be replaced by Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic on a caretaker basis.
REUTERS
Miccoli loses appeal for 'Mafia' extortion
MILAN • Fabrizio Miccoli, an ex-Italy international, has been jailed for his role in the extortion of a nightclub owner along with a son of a reputed Sicilian Mafia boss.
Italy's highest court of appeal confirmed that his initial 2017 conviction and sentence had been upheld, meaning 31/2 years in prison for trying to help a friend recover a €12,000 (S$18,400) debt.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE