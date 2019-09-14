Sports World: Quek takes one-shot lead at Haikou Classic

Quek takes one-shot lead at Haikou Classic

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek followed up on a six-under 65 in his opening round with a 67 yesterday, for a 10-under total and a one-shot lead at the halfway mark of the Haikou Classic at Mission Hills Haikou.

He fired six birdies to edge just ahead of Chinese Taipei's Lee Chieh-po, who carded a 66. American Ryan Siegler (66) is a shot further adrift.

The competition is the 11th of the 14-tournament PGA Tour Series-China season.

England all out for 294 as Marsh takes 5 wickets

LONDON • England were bowled out for 294 in the first innings of the fifth Ashes cricket Test at the Oval yesterday, with Australia's Mitchell Marsh claiming his first Test five-wicket haul to end the hosts' chances of building a high score.

Jos Buttler added just six runs to his overnight score before being bowled out on 70 by Australia's Pat Cummins.

The visitors are bidding to secure a 3-1 series victory after retaining the Ashes by winning the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Steve Smith scored an unbeaten 59 as his team reached 147 for four by tea yesterday.

REUTERS

Setback for All Blacks ahead of World Cup

TOKYO • New Zealand's Rugby World Cup campaign suffered their first setback yesterday when rising loose forward Luke Jacobson was ruled out owing to a delayed bout of concussion.

The two-time defending champions have called up rookie Shannon Frizell as his replacement.

Jacobson, who despite his two Tests appearances has already been tipped as a future All Blacks captain, said he was "gutted".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spain beat Aussies in 2OT to reach Cup final

BEIJING • Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol netted 33 points and Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio dished out 12 assists, as Spain came from behind to beat Australia 95-88 in a double-overtime thriller and reach tomorrow's basketball World Cup final.

Contesting their first semi-final since they won the tournament in 2006, Spain led by a single point after the first quarter, but suffered a shooting slump in the second that enabled the Australians to open up an eight-point lead.

But after upping the tempo on defence, Gasol and Rubio dragged their team back into the game to force overtime, before pulling away in the second to go through to the final, where they will face Argentina, who beat France 80-66.

REUTERS