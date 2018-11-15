Sports World: Quek still leads after cancelled 2nd round

Quek still leads after cancelled 2nd round

The second round of the SPGA President Cup at Warren Golf & Country Club was cancelled yesterday owing to inclement weather.

Local pro Quincy Quek leads the field of 47 golfers into today's final round after his opening five-under 66.

Bad day for Chinese shuttlers at HK Open

A host of top Chinese shuttlers fell in yesterday's opening rounds of the Hong Kong Open. Men's singles second seed Shi Yuqi retired at 11-3 down against the hosts' Lee Cheuk Yiu, while women's singles fourth seed Chen Yufei lost to Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 14-21, 21-10, 22-20.

Men's doubles second seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen were also eliminated while women's doubles third seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan retired in their opening game.

Mercedes hail Lauda with red-cap tribute

LONDON • Mercedes saluted recovering non-executive chairman Niki Lauda on Tuesday as five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joined factory staff in celebrating their fifth straight constructors' and drivers' title double.

Hamilton, teammate Valtteri Bottas and Mercedes F1 bosses doffed red caps - similar to the one Lauda usually wears - in a tribute to the absent Austrian, who had a lung transplant in August.

Team principal Toto Wolff told Reuters he would love to see the 69-year-old return for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov 25, but it would depend on medical advice.

REUTERS

FIFPro rallies for the survival of small clubs

LONDON • FIFPro, the global footballers' union, on Tuesday warned that the survival of smaller clubs and leagues is at risk due to the increased concentration of wealth in the sport, which could potentially affect thousands of jobs.

The union added that the current system, which gives all clubs the possibility to take part in European competition through sporting merit, needed to be maintained.

REUTERS