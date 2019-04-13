Sports World: Quek slips to 73 but still joint leader

Quek slips to 73 but still joint leader

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek, 32, shot a one-over 73 yesterday to tie for the clubhouse lead at the weather-delayed 1.6 million yuan (S$322,000) Haikou Championship of the PGA Tour Series-China.

He is on 139 alongside Australian James Marchesani (70) at the Sunac Haikou 3km Golf Club.

At the US$100,000 (S$135,000) Manila Golf Ladies Masters, Singaporean Koh Sock Hwee closed with a three-under 68 to finish fifth yesterday on 213 in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event. She earned US$7,000.

Dragons lose 42-10 in rugby event debut

The Singapore-based professional rugby team Asia Pacific Dragons lost 42-10 to the Western Force in their inaugural match in the Global Rapid Rugby Showcase Series at the HBF Stadium in Perth yesterday.

The Dragons opened the scoring and led 10-7, but their opponents caught up to lead 14-10 at half-time and forged ahead after that.

The Dragons next face South China Tigers in Hong Kong on April 21 before returning for home games at Queenstown Stadium against the Tigers (April 28) and Western Force (May 5).

Lewandowski and Coman in bust-up

BERLIN • Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac yesterday confirmed reports that Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman were involved in a fist fight during training, but ruled out any sanctions.

Pole Lewandowski, 30, reportedly chastised Frenchman Coman, 22, during a training session behind closed doors on Thursday while preparing for tomorrow's league game at Fortuna Dusseldorf, and the exchange of words quickly escalated into a fight. REUTERS