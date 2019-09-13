Sports World :Quek shares top spot in China event

Quek shares top spot in China event

HAIKOU • Singaporean golfer Quincy Quek and American Shotaro Ban are top of the leaderboard at the Haikou Classic after both fired opening six-under 65s before play was suspended due to darkness with 12 players yet to complete the round.

Quek, 32, teed off on the 10th and made only one-par in his opening nine holes. But the golfer recovered in the back-nine to finish six-under in the first round.

The event at Mission Hills Haikou resort is the 11th of the 14-tournament PGA Tour Series-China season.

Anderlecht ex-GM arrested after probe

BRUSSELS • Anderlecht's former general manager Herman van Holsbeeck was yesterday arrested in a widening investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering during player transfers.

The arrest follows that of football agent Christophe Henrotay, whose clients include Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and wingers Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Mirallas.

Belgian federal prosecutors have requested Henrotay's extradition after raids in Monaco, London and Liege earlier this week saw the seizure of two apartments, a boat, three luxury cars and €7 million (S$10.6 million).

REUTERS

Model testifies in rape case against Neymar

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazilian police on Wednesday night heard the testimony of Brazilian model Najila Trindade as part of an investigation linked to her rape allegations against Brazil forward Neymar.

In May, Trindade accused the Paris Saint-Germain star of sexually assaulting her at a Paris hotel, but prosecutors have since closed the probe.

She was earlier this week indicted for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion, but investigators are still looking into Neymar's social media postings of their sexual liaison.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coleman demands apology from Usada

NEW YORK • Christian Coleman wants an apology from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) now that the body has dropped a whereabouts charge against him, the American sprinter said on Wednesday night.

In a lengthy video posted on YouTube ahead of the Sept 27-Oct 6 world championships in Doha, Qatar, he claimed the charge had damaged his reputation as a clean athlete and he had foregone over US$150,000 (S$206,300) in potential earnings to fight it.

REUTERS