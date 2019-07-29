Sports World: Quek ends joint 11th in rain-hit Dongguan

Quek ends joint 11th in rain-hit Dongguan

With two rounds washed out at the Dongguan Open on the PGA Tour Series-China, Singapore golfer Quincy Quek yesterday finished the 36-hole event tied-11th on three-under 137 after being joint second in round one.

Another Singaporean Abdul Hadi was joint 43rd on 141. American Joey Lane won by three strokes from Japan's Yuwa Kosaihira with rounds of 62 and 68.

Young Lions leapfrog Warriors into 7th spot

Young Lions moved up a place into seventh in the Singapore Premier League after edging out bottom side Balestier Khalsa 1-0 at Jalan Besar last night.

Nur Luqman scored in the 28th minute to take his team to 17 points, one above Warriors FC, who have played a game fewer. Brunei DPMM lead with 34 points while Balestier have only 12.

Elliot, 16, now a Red in 'dream come true'

LONDON • Liverpool have completed the signing of England Under-17 winger Harvey Elliott from English Championship outfit Fulham for a fee yet to be decided by a tribunal, the Champions League winners and Premier League runners-up announced yesterday.

Elliott, who left Craven Cottage after his youth contract expired in June, became the youngest player to feature in the English top flight when he played for the relegated side against Wolves in May.

The 16-year-old said on his Instagram page that it was "a dream come true to have joined the club that I supported as a boy".

REUTERS

McIlroy and Koepka set up exciting finale

MEMPHIS • Rory McIlroy grabbed a one-shot lead over American Brooks Koepka in the third round at the WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, setting up the prospect of a mouth-watering finale.

Ulsterman McIlroy finished in style with three successive birdies to take the lead with an eight-under 62 and a total of 12-under 198 in ideal conditions at TPC Southwind.

Fellow four-time Major champion Koepka had a seven-birdie 64, while halfway leader Matthew Fitzpatrick of England slipped two shots off the pace with an inconsistent 69 in the World Golf Championships event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE