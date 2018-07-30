Sports World: Quek earns 7th spot in Beijing, Campbell wins

Quek earns 7th spot in Beijing, Campbell wins

Singapore's Quincy Quek finished seventh at the Beijing Championship, after closing with a one-under 71 yesterday for a 12-under 276 total at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

Canadian Peter Campbell (70) clinched the 1.5 million yuan (S$300,000) PGA Tour Series-China event on 271.

Pinoy wins S'pore leg of triathlon series

Filipino John Chicano, silver medallist at the 2017 SEA Games in the triathlon event, won yesterday's TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series at the East Coast Park.

He clocked 2hr 2min 29sec for the 1.5km swim, 36km bike, 10km run competition, ahead of Singapore's Cedric Chua (2:07:48) and Malaysian Ryan Tan (2:10:37). More than 1,800 participants were involved. The next TRI-Factor series is in China on Oct 21.

Johnson tied for lead with Tway and Koreans

ONTARIO • World No. 1 Dustin Johnson fired a seven-under 65 to seize a share of the third-round lead at the Canadian Open on Saturday at the Glen Abbey golf course.

Twice a runner-up at the event, the American is seeking his third win of the season and is on 17-under 199 and in a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with compatriot Kevin Tway (68) and South Koreans Kim Whee (67) and An Byeong-hun (66).

REUTERS

Ariya and Yang lead after Joh plummets

LONDON • Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Amy Yang shot matching two-over 73s at the Ladies Scottish Open on Saturday to grab the third-round lead of the LPGA Tour event on eight-under 205.

They are ahead of Australian Minjee Lee (71) by one stroke, while overnight leader Tiffany Joh had a nightmare 80 and dropped to joint-seventh on 209 at the Gullane Golf Club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE