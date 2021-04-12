Sports World: Quah finishes 4th in 200m fly in California

Quah finishes 4th in 200m fly in California

Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen clocked 1min 59.47sec to finish fourth in the 200m butterfly at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series in California yesterday.

The 24-year-old, who is bound for the Tokyo Olympics, finished behind three Americans - Nicolas Albiero (1:57.86), Chase Kalisz (1:58.16) and Zach Harting (1:59.38). He is set to race in the 100m freestyle today.

Norwich on track for Premier League return

LONDON • Championship leaders Norwich moved within two points of securing Premier League promotion with a 1-0 victory over Derby on Saturday. Daniel Farke's side, who were relegated last season, retained their eight-point advantage at the top of the English second tier after Kieran Dowell scored the game's only goal with a free kick in the 21st minute.

The Canaries, whose next game against Bournemouth on Saturday may be postponed due to Prince Philip's funeral, may even be promoted before then if fourth-placed Swansea drop points against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow and Brentford fail to beat Millwall.

Blackmore jockeys into British racing history

LONDON • Rachael Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the race as she steered Minella Times across the finishing line at Aintree on Saturday.

The Irishwoman, who became the first female winner of the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month, timed her finish to perfection as her horse surged ahead after the 30th and final fence, with Balko Des Flos second and Any Second Now third.

A-Rod finalising deal for Timberwolves purchase

NEW YORK • Former Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Alex Rodriguez and his business partner are in preliminary discussions to purchase National Basketball Association team Minnesota Timberwolves, US media reported on Saturday.

The New York Yankees great has joined forces with fellow American and business tycoon Marc Lore to sign a letter of intent to negotiate with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to buy the franchise, ESPN added.

