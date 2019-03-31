Sports World: Quah 6th in 100-yd fly, Khoo doesn't make final

Quah 6th in 100-yd fly, Khoo doesn't make final

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly final on Friday at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships.

The 22-year-old, a third-year undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley, clocked 45.06 seconds at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Centre. Vini Lanza of Indiana University won in 44.37sec.

Singaporean Lionel Khoo, from the University of South Carolina, was 18th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke in 52.49sec.

Ronaldo may not be fit to face Ajax in first leg

ROME • Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo is an injury doubt for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Ajax on April 10.

Ronaldo suffered a thigh problem captaining Portugal in Monday's Euro 2020 qualifying draw against Serbia.

Woods and McIlroy set up last-16 cracker

AUSTIN (Texas) • Three-time tournament winner Tiger Woods rallied to defeat Patrick Cantlay 4&2 on Friday, advancing to an electrifying knockout match yesterday against Rory McIlroy at the WGC-Matchplay Championship.

The 14-time Major champion holed out from 82 yards for eagle at the par-four 13th in his fightback to book his duel with McIlroy, who beat England's Matthew Fitzpatrick 4&2 to finish an unbeaten group run.

Park and Thidapa tied for Kia 2nd-round lead

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 Park Sung-hyun fired a six-under 66 on Friday to seize a share of the halfway lead with Thidapa Suwannapura at the Kia Classic in California.

The South Korean teed off on the 10th hole at Aviara Golf Club and, after two birdies in her first nine holes, made a big move with four birdies in the space of five holes after the turn. The Thai had three birdies on each side to also sign for a 66 and join Park on 10-under 134.

Feng ousted in Qatar Open last eight by Wang

DOHA • Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei's journey at the ITTF Qatar Open ended at the quarter-final stage on Friday when she lost 11-5, 11-9, 11-3, 7-11, 11-7 to Chinese world No. 6 Wang Manyu.

World No. 1 Ding Ning also reached the semi-finals, thrashing Japan's Mima Ito 12-10, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8.