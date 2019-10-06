Sports World: Qatar probe still on as Platini's ban ends

Qatar probe still on as Platini's ban ends

LAUSANNE • Former Uefa president Michel Platini is finally free to return to football next week when his four-year ban for ethics violations ends, although he remains linked to a corruption investigation relating to the 2022 World Cup.

He was expected to succeed Sepp Blatter as Fifa president in 2016 but fell spectacularly from grace a few months earlier.

He was banned for receiving a two-million Swiss franc (S$2.8 million) payment from Blatter, whose eight-year ban was later reduced to six.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hit and missed but Koepka looks ahead

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka made his first appearance in the new PGA Tour season a brief one when he missed the cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Friday.

The American, 29, added an even-par 71 to his opening 70, falling four shots short at TPC Summerlin.

He shrugged off his first missed cut since March as nothing to be concerned about, promising better things ahead in a fortnight when he defends his title at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea.

REUTERS