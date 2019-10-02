Sports World : Qatar mulls over hosting 2030 Asiad

Qatar mulls over hosting 2030 Asiad

DOHA • Qatar is considering a bid for the 2030 Asian Games but has not formally thrown its hat in the ring, a Qatar Olympic Association (QOC) official said on Monday night.

Despite allegations of bribery, corruption and human rights abuse during bidding, the gas-rich Gulf state has managed to flex its financial clout to land some of the world's biggest sporting events, including the ongoing World Athletics Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

A QOC official said a firmer decision would likely be made at the next International Olympic Committee congress to be held on Jan 10.

REUTERS

Osaka counting on dad to return to top

BEIJING • Tennis' former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka said having her father as her new coach had been "nostalgic" and revealed to reporters yesterday that one of his favourite phrases to help motivate her was "it's not rocket science".

The Japanese, who has dispensed with two coaches in Sascha Bajin and Jermaine Jenkins this year, is now relying on her Haiti-born dad Leonard Francois to guide her back to the sport's summit after falling to No. 4 in the world.

After reaching the last 16 of the China Open yesterday with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic in Beijing, she said he was "a person that knows my game the most" and "we're getting along good".

Cycling teams say UCI bad for business

PARIS • The Velon business group, which represents 11 elite cycling teams, including the Tour de France-winning Team Ineos, yesterday filed an anti-trust complaint with the European Union against the UCI (International Cycling Union), claiming the sport's governing body has been trying to hamper their business.

In a statement, it said the UCI "has used its regulatory power and political leverage to seek to block the business activities of Velon and the teams in an incorrect and unlawful manner".

Other teams under the Velon umbrella include Bora-Hansgrohe, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, Mitchelton-Scott and Trek-Segafredo. The UCI was not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS