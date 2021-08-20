Sports World : PUB Green Run to be held virtually

PUB Green Run to be held virtually

The PUB Green Run - previously known as the Green Corridor Run - returns as a virtual event for the first time since 2016, the national water agency announced yesterday.

Participants can choose a 10km run or a 3km family run at a time and location of their choice from Sept 18 to Oct 31, and record their timings and distances on the PUB Green Run mobile application.

This year's event aims to help fund the rewilding of the Rail Corridor, as $10 from each participant entry will be donated to the Nature Society (Singapore) for its role in the initiative.

Stags lose 5-2 to continue poor run

Tampines Rovers' losing streak in all competitions was extended to nine games last night, as the Stags were beaten 5-2 away by Balestier Khalsa in their Singapore Premier League game.

A Sime Zuzul hat-trick and goals from Kristijan Krajcek and Shuhei Hoshino sealed the win at Toa Payoh Stadium, as Tampines' Zehrudin Mehmedovic put two in for the visitors to level the score at 2-2 after 45 minutes. The win moved Balestier up one spot to sixth on 13 points from 16 games, while Tampines remain fourth on 21 points from 14 matches.