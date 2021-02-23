Sports World: PSG fall further behind French leaders Lille

PSG fall further behind French leaders Lille

PARIS • Third-placed Paris Saint-Germain lost ground in the Ligue 1 title race when they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat against Monaco on Sunday.

Five days after humbling Barcelona 4-1 in the Champions League, the French champions lacked stamina and inspiration as they fell four points behind leaders Lille who have 58.

Fourth-placed Monaco prevailed through goals by Sofiane Diop and Guillermo Maripan to move within two points of PSG.

Italian threat to TNZ's America's Cup defence

LONDON • Luna Rossa are firm underdogs heading into next month's America's Cup yacht race against holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) but it would be a mistake to write off the Italian team after their dominant display in the Challenger Series final, Ineos Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie has said.

Luna Rossa crushed Ainslie's Ineos 7-1 in the best-of-13 series in Auckland and will have a second tilt at the world's oldest sporting trophy when they take on TNZ from March 6.

Ikee on course to qualify for July's Olympics

TOKYO • Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee will compete in Olympic qualifiers in April after clinching a podium finish in her first 100m butterfly event since being treated for leukaemia.

Ikee, who was diagnosed in 2019 and returned to action in August last year, finished in 59.44sec to win bronze at the Tokyo Open on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Rio 2016 finalist will now compete at the Japan Swim meet in April, the country's only Olympic qualifier before the Games starting on July 23.

