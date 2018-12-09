Sports World: PSG deny plan to sell Neymar, Mbappe

PSG deny plan to sell Neymar, Mbappe

PARIS • French football champions Paris Saint-Germain have quashed a media report that the club could be forced to sell either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar in a bid to circumvent eventual Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions.

Qatar-owned PSG are one of a number of clubs under scrutiny from Uefa's FFP regulations after splashing a combined total of more than €400 million (S$623.7 million) last year for Brazil star Neymar and World Cup winner Mbappe.

French daily L'Equipe had claimed on Friday that any sanctions could see PSG sell one of the stars but the club denied the "false and ridiculous" allegations.

REUTERS

WBC okays 'direct rematch' for Wilder-Fury

LOS ANGELES • The World Boxing Council (WBC) gave the go-ahead on Friday for a "direct rematch" between heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, who battled to a draw in Los Angeles last week.

Wilder (40-0-1, 39 knockouts) retained his belt after a thrilling 12-round battle ended in a split-decision draw. Many thought Fury (27-0-1, 19 knockouts) did enough to win despite being knocked down twice.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has said he is all for a rematch, while congratulating both boxers for their "great battle" in the ring.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cavs, Bucks and Wizards finalise three-way trade

LOS ANGELES • The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired former player and Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova, forward John Henson and two National Basketball Association draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced on Friday.

The move is part of a three-team, multi-player trade that also involves the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, Milwaukee get guard George Hill, forward Jason Smith and a future second-round Wizards draft pick. Washington in turn get forward Sam Dekker and a future second-round draft pick as they send Smith and a second-round pick to Cleveland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE