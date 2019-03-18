Sports World: Protectors draw with Tigers for first point

Protectors draw with Tigers for first point

Home United and Balestier Khalsa played out a goal-less draw in their Singapore Premier League encounter at Bishan Stadium yesterday.

Despite picking up their first point, Home are still winless after three matches and find themselves seventh in the nine-team football league table. Balestier are fourth with four points while leaders Tampines Rovers have a perfect nine points.

Slingers' bad start in Vietnam proves costly

The Singapore Slingers paid the price for a poor start as they lost 81-69 away to Saigon Heat in the Asean Basketball League yesterday.

They trailed 27-15 after the first quarter before fighting back to reduce the deficit to just two points with seven minutes left but the Heat saw out the match with their sharp shooting. The Slingers remain third in the 10-team standings with a win-loss record of 14-10 and will next play Macau Black Bears away on Wednesday.

Rooney nets first treble for D.C. United

LOS ANGELES • Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney scored his first hat-trick since moving to Major League Soccer last July, when he led D.C. United to a 5-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

The 33-year-old scored a penalty in the 34th minute and added another with a chip shot over goalkeeper Nicholas Rimando in the 41st. He completed his hat-trick with a perfectly timed run in the 65th minute.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dortmund back on top with Reus' late winner

BERLIN • Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time winner to complete a 3-2 comeback victory at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga, three points ahead of champions Bayern Munich, who played Mainz yesterday.

Dortmund scored through Thomas Delaney in the 14th minute and Dan-Axel Zagadou two minutes after the restart, to cancel out Salomon Kalou's first-half double.

With Hertha down to 10 men in the 85th minute following the dismissal of Jordan Torunarigha, Reus found space in the box deep into stoppage time and fired home his 15th goal of the campaign.

REUTERS

Pato ends stint at Chinese side Tianhai

BEIJING • Brazil striker Alexandre Pato has left Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai, the former AC Milan forward announced on Instagram yesterday.

The 29-year-old joined the side then known as Tianjin Quanjian two years ago from Villarreal, following the club's promotion to the top flight at the end of the 2016 season and his 15 goals in his debut campaign were vital to the club securing a top-three finish.

REUTERS