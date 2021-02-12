Sports World: Portuguese GP replaces Vietnam in F1 calendar

Portuguese GP replaces Vietnam in F1 calendar

LONDON • Portugal's Algarve circuit is set to return to the Formula One calendar this season, taking the vacant slot left by Vietnam on May 2.

Portimao hosted a grand prix for the first time last October due to the Covid-19 pandemic and organisers have planned a record 23-race calendar this season. There were just 17 races last campaign.

Wozniacki, Lee expecting their first child in June

NEW YORK • Former women's tennis world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, retired National Basketball Association (NBA) star David Lee, on Wednesday announced on social media that they are expecting their first child, a girl, in June.

Dane Wozniacki, 30, who retired after last year's Australian Open, married two-time NBA All-Star Lee, 37, in June 2019.

Atalanta book Cup final berth against Juventus

MILAN • Matteo Pessina scored twice at the Gewiss Stadium as Atalanta beat holders Napoli 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday to book a place in the Italian Cup final - a trophy they last won in 1963.

The first leg in Napoli ended 0-0. This will be Atalanta's second Cup final and they will face Juventus in the May 19 final in Rome.

