Sports World: Poor turnout at Women's World Cup

Poor turnout at Women's World Cup

PARIS • Fifa said on Tuesday that they had allocated a million tickets for the Women's World Cup in France, but only 14 of the 52 matches are sold out, countering claims that tickets were selling fast.

British media reported that Fifa president Gianni Infantino had said before the kick-off of the June 7-July 7 event that 20 matches were sold out.

However, there have been swathes of empty seats at some games, with the BBC reporting that England's 2-1 win over Scotland was attended by only 13,188 supporters, filling less than 40 per cent of the stadium in Nice.

REUTERS

Jovic signing signals new start for Real

MADRID • The signing of Luka Jovic marks the beginning of a "new project" for Real Madrid as they look to return to winning ways next season, club president Florentino Perez said yesterday.

The Serbia striker, who was signed for €60 million (S$92.7 million) from Eintracht Frankfurt, was officially unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu and the 21-year-old claimed he was "the happiest guy in the world to sign for such a big club".

He is one of Real's three major signings - including Belgium forward Eden Hazard and Brazil defender Eder Militao - so far after an abysmal campaign in which they did not win a trophy, sacked two coaches and finished 19 points adrift of Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona in the league.

REUTERS