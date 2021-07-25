Sports World: Poor first season but Poch adds year to deal

Poor first season but Poch adds year to deal

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday penned a one-year extension to his contract to stay with the French giants until 2023 despite a below-par start to his reign.

The Argentinian took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG were dethroned by Lille as champions and were knocked out by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals. They did, however, win the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nod for MLS games in Canada after hiatus

TORONTO • Forced to play outside their home country for parts of the past two seasons, all three MLS (Major League Soccer) teams based in Canada were cleared on Friday to host home games next month.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montreal and Toronto FC have been cleared to follow the cross-border public health protocols first set in place on July 5.

REUTERS

Karpin takes helm of Russian football team

MOSCOW • Russia on Friday appointed Valeri Karpin as manager of the men's national team, the country's football union said, after sacking Stanislav Cherchesov earlier this month when the side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2020.

REUTERS