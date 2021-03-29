Sports World: Poh is double champ at STTA nationals

Poh is double champ at STTA nationals

It was double joy for Ethan Poh at the Singapore Table Tennis Association National Grand Finale 2020-21 as he emerged champion for the men's singles and doubles events yesterday.

The 22-year-old teamed up with Izaac Quek to beat Beh Kun Ting and Tay Jit Kiat 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 and clinch the doubles title. He then bagged the singles crown with a 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6 win over Beh.

Zhou Jingyi was the winner of the women's singles after beating Ser Lin Qian 11-8, 11-7, 11-3. They had paired up in the doubles, but lost the final to Goi Rui Xuan and Zhang Wanling 13-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-9.

Triathletes Chua, Yu earn MetaSprint titles

National triathlete Luke Chua was crowned winner of the men's sprint race at the two-day MetaSprint series aquathlon, clocking 26min 43.52sec at Sentosa yesterday.

Australian Michael Cassinides (27:54.41) came in second, while Singapore's Nicholas Rachmadi finished third in 28:13.36.

In the women's category, Herlene Yu was first in 29:57.88, followed by Emma Middleditch (30:05.63) and Regine Goh (33:48.83).

Chen trumps Hanyu for third world crown

STOCKHOLM • American Nathan Chen landed five quadruple jumps in the men's free skate on Saturday to overhaul Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and collect a third consecutive world title.

Chen, who started the day third, was impeccable in his routine, scoring 222.03 for a total of 320.88 to pressure the Japanese pair, 17-year-old Yuma Kagiyama and Hanyu. Kagiyama scored a personal best of 190.81 for 291.77, but Hanyu put his hand on the ice at the end of his first two jumps and scored 182.20 for a 289.18 total.

Chen added to his 2018 and 2019 world titles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Loan for British rugby teams to finish season

LONDON • Premiership Rugby clubs will receive a loan of £88 million (S$163 million) from the British government as part of its Sport Survival Package, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said on Saturday.

Sport has suffered financially due to the pandemic, as games continue to be held behind closed doors in an effort to curb the virus' spread. Professional rugby teams rely on match-day income to remain solvent and the DCMS said this funding would help the league finish the 2020-21 season.

REUTERS