Sports World: Poh gets Asean slot at Maybank C'ship

Poh gets Asean slot at Maybank C'ship

Singapore golfer Johnson Poh will tee off at the Maybank Championship at Saujana Golf & Country Club in Shah Alam, Selangor, from March 21-24 on an Asean exemption by virtue of his maiden Asian Development Tour title at the PGM Johor Championship last year.

The 27-year-old joins a star-studded field which includes Major winners Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington, as well as European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and former star Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Fury bout off, Wilder told to face Breazeale

LOS ANGELES • Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion, has been ordered to defend his title against Dominic Breazeale following the collapse of a proposed rematch with Tyson Fury, the World Boxing Council said on Wednesday.

Both Americans have until April 4 to reach an agreement on terms and conditions for the bout and ESPN reported that they were nearing a deal, with a May 18 date being lined up.

Wilder, who has a record of 39 knockout wins and one draw, will be making his ninth title defence against Breazeale, who has 20 victories, including 18 knockouts, and one defeat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wada sifting through Russian doping data

MONTREAL • The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on Wednesday that it is making progress processing the data its experts retrieved from the Moscow anti-doping lab in January.

Wada confirmed the process would take two to three months, adding that officials had uploaded 24 terabytes of data.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE