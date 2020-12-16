Sports World: Pogba unlikely to leave United next month

Pogba unlikely to leave United next month

LONDON • France midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United until next summer as it would be difficult to organise such a high-profile transfer in January, his agent said. Mino Raiola had said last week the 27-year-old was unhappy at United and needed to change teams "in the next transfer market". However, Pogba, who joined from Juventus for £89 million (S$158.8 million) in 2016 and whose contract runs out in June 2022, has since pledged his commitment to United.

REUTERS

Cech makes return with Chelsea reserves

LONDON • Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to action for the first time since May last year after he was named in Chelsea's developmental squad for Monday's Premier League 2 game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues won 3-2 with three second-half goals.

The Czech, 38, who played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2015 and was appointed technical adviser in June last year, has been training with the senior team and was named emergency goalkeeper cover in their Premier League squad this season.

REUTERS

Cleveland to drop 'Indians' moniker

NEW YORK • Major League Baseball's Cleveland team will drop their "Indians" name, following criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday, but will continue to use it next season. The team said in a statement they would begin the process of "determining a new, non-Native American based name for the franchise" 105 years after adopting the name.

REUTERS