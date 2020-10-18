Sports World: Pogba to stay extra year with United

Pogba to stay extra year with United

LONDON • Manchester United have triggered a one-year option on Paul Pogba's contract, extending the France midfielder's deal until June 2022, the British media reported on Friday.

The 27-year-old returned to United from Juventus in a then world-record deal worth £89 million (S$156.2 million) in 2016 but he has suffered with inconsistent form and injuries amid constant speculation over his future.

The reports said United's decision to extend his contract was taken before Pogba said on international duty with France that he would love to play for Real Madrid one day.

REUTERS

Schauffele leads by 3 after 8 birdies

LOS ANGELES • Xander Schauffele rolled in eight birdies, including six straight, en route to an eight-under 64 and a three-shot lead after the second round of the US PGA Tour's CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Friday.

The American world No. 8's 14-under total of 130 saw him vault over first-round leader Tyrrell Hatton (68) from England, who finished the day second on 11-under at Shadow Creek.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cap of 2,000 golf fans for Houston Open

LOS ANGELES • The US PGA Tour plans to allow a limited number of golf fans to attend the Houston Open tournament next month in Texas.

The Tour and event organisers said they have been working with Texas health officials to come up with a plan to allow 2,000 fans a day into Memorial Park Golf Course. Those lucky enough to get a ticket will have to shell out US$109 (S$148) per ticket for the Nov 5-8 event. Spectators are usually charged between US$30 and US$60 to attend a PGA event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE