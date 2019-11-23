Sports World: Pochettino pens his gratitude to his players

Pochettino pens his gratitude to his players

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked by Tottenham on Tuesday, thanked his former players in a farewell message left on a football tactics board, his assistant Jesus Perez revealed on Twitter yesterday.

The 47-year-old Argentinian, who was replaced by Jose Mourinho a day later, has yet to give an official statement on his dismissal.

However, his right-hand man, who was also relieved of his duties, tweeted two photos of Pochettino's last words, which read: "Big thanks to you all" and "We can't say goodbye... you will always be in our hearts."

REUTERS

Retired Mayweather hints at comeback

LOS ANGELES • Retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr hinted on Thursday night he may take part in a mixed martial arts event next year.

The 42-year-old undefeated world champion posted on Instagram a picture of himself in only boxing shorts and with his hands wrapped in white tape with the caption: "Coming out of retirement in 2020."

He also posted a photo of himself sitting with Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White and implied they were "working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020".

DPA