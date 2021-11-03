Sports World: Pocari Sweat Run postponed again

Pocari Sweat Run postponed again

The Pocari Sweat Run's 2.4km On-Ground Race has been postponed again to Jan 8-9. It was originally scheduled for Oct 9-10 then later postponed to Nov 13-14 owing to Covid-19 measures.

The event is also where top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong's challenge of running 2.4km in under seven minutes will take place. The virtual races (2.4km, 7km, 12km, 17km, 24km) are ongoing and end on Nov 14.

Yeo beats Chinese Taipei shuttler easily

Singapore's world No. 26 shuttler Yeo Jia Min got off to a quick start in the Hylo Open, beating Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu-po 21-7, 21-11 in 25 minutes.

In the next round, she will face Indonesia's world No. 23 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, whom she beat in last week's French Open.

Blatter and Platini charged with fraud

ZURICH • Former Fifa chief Sepp Blatter and his one-time heir apparent Michel Platini have been indicted by Swiss prosecutors for fraud over a two million Swiss franc (S$3.12 million) payout.

The payment to the former French legend, who went on to become the head of European football governing body Uefa, was "made without a legal basis", the Swiss authorities said.

BLOOMBERG

Spieth in top 10 for first time in 3 years

NEW YORK • Thrice Major winner Jordan Spieth returned to the top 10 in the golf rankings on Monday after three years.

He fell as low as 92nd after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in February.

REUTERS