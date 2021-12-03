Sports World: Players have right to play in Saudi: McIlroy

Players have right to play in Saudi: McIlroy

LOS ANGELES • Rory McIlroy has said he views his fellow golfers as "independent contractors" and as such, the PGA and European Tours should allow players to compete in the Saudi International in February.

The PGA has yet to grant waivers to members who have confirmed their attendance like Dustin Johnson, citing a conflict of events as the non-Tour Saudi event is scheduled to take place over the same weekend as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

But McIlroy said players "should be able to go play where I want if I have the credentials and I have the eligibility to do so".

Big night for Giannis in Bucks' fightback

MILWAUKEE • The Milwaukee Bucks battled back from an 18-point deficit, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a go-ahead lay-up with two seconds left in regulation to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 127-125 in the National Basketball Association on Wednesday night.

The NBA champions earned their eighth straight win despite not holding a lead through nearly 34 minutes of action.

Carey to replace scandal-hit Paine

MELBOURNE • Alex Carey will be Australia's cricket wicket-keeper for at least the first two Ashes Tests, replacing former captain Tim Paine, who has taken a mental health break after a "sexting" scandal.

Carey is the first wicket-keeper from his country to soak up a first Test on home soil since Adam Gilchrist debuted against Pakistan at the same venue in 1999.

